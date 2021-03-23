Jasmine
Cool Springs contains a multitude of dining options; trying to just pick one thing can be daunting. Jasmine, though, is your best bet for Thai food in the county. While it might be boring to get the same thing every time you go, my wife and I are partial to the restaurant’s chicken pad Thai (I’m about a 3 or 4 on the spice level, depending the day). It’s got the perfect balance of everything that makes that dish special; not overdoing the peanut is an accomplishment in and of itself. Also, if you’re looking for something a little more traditional, the fried rice is really fresh and pretty darn good, too. CORY WOODROOF
