Cal Turner, Jr.’s Barn
This year, our freelance photographer Andy Collignon shot a photograph of the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, also known as the Star of Bethlehem. Our staff and readers loved it. The event only happens every 800 years or so, but as our photographer pointed out, “citizens of Brentwood enjoy a representation of the Star of Bethlehem every year,” in the barn owned by Cal Turner Jr., which depicts the star. Collignon caught the conjunction in a stunning photograph, showing the Star of Bethlehem just over the unofficial local landmark. AMANDA HAGGARD
