Cool Springs EyeCare
Jeff Kegarise and his wife Susan, both Doctors of Optometry, opened Cool Springs Eye Care in 2004 with one mission in mind. They wanted to make every patient’s experience the best healthcare experience ever, every time they visit. “People want respect. They want us to understand their individual needs and desires, including their diagnosis and treatment plan,” Jeff Kegarise said. “They want to collaborate with us every step of the way.” A personable, caring staff sees 20,000 patients annually, providing eye health and vision exams, care for dry eye disease, surgery and other vision related services. “We believe the patient-doctor relationship should always be improving. That’s our goal,” Jeff Kegarise said. LEN SERAFINO
