Brentwood’s Shaye Eggleston
Just like her sister Logan, Shaye Eggleston left a lot of state trophies at her alma mater. The early graduate helped power Brentwood to yet another state title last fall, with Eggleston never finishing her season without October victories. She’s a stellar presence on the court and stood as a vital leader for the Lady Bruins’ hallowed volleyball program. She’s now with Alabama to compete collegiately, where she’ll prove to be the next WillCo grad to excel at the next level. CORY WOODROOF
