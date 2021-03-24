Shelly Sassen
Any person who volunteers their time for the betterment of their community deserves high praise; however, one would be hard pressed to find someone more devoted to helping their community than Spring Hill’s own Shelly Sassen. As the executive director for The Well Outreach food pantry, Sassen has devoted countless hours to helping organize efforts to feed those in need. As the coronavirus pandemic ramped up in early 2020, Sassen doubled her efforts and helped organize weekly mobile food drives that would see 20,000 pounds of food delivered to hundreds of needy families. Sassen also helped organize a partnership with local schools, helping deliver food to students who traditionally relied on schools for nourishment. The pandemic saw demand for food at the pantry increase by as much as 130 percent on a monthly basis, an increase in demand that Sassen helped serve in full force. ALEXANDER WILLIS
