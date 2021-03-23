Jefferson’s (Brentwood, Fairview)
After spending time reminding folks in Murfreesboro who really has the best wings in the city (sorry, Slick Pig), Jefferson’s made its way to Williamson County in the last few years and cemented itself as the county’s best place to get a hot wing. While we prefer the boneless style (they’re not chicken nuggets), the array of sauces at Jefferson’s pack enough heat without sacrificing flavor. The buffalo sauce at Jefferson’s might be its best. Buffalo is easy to make generic, but Jefferson’s flavorful buffalo gives the old standard a fresh kick. It’s also a great place to stop in and spend the afternoon for the game. CORY WOODROOF
