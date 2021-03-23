Crockett Park Playground
Tucked up the hill, behind the amphitheater, is a large wooden playground — yes, like the kind you played on as a child. The fenced-in area is organized by age — toddlers to big-kid — and provides ample shade during the hot summer months. There are tires sunk into the ground, swinging rope bridges, slides and tires swings. It embodies the feel of summer camp — there’s even a puppet show stage — and hours could easily be spent playing followed by a game of hopscotch and a walk around the rest of the park. Pro-tip: The easiest way to get there is to park behind Woodland Middle School off Crockett Road. ELIZABETH JONES
